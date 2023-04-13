0
Menu
Sports

Richard Boadu ruled out of Kotoko's game against Berekum Chelsea

Richard Boadu Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu has been ruled out of the Reds' trip to Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder has been suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, therefore, will not be available for the matchday 26 fixture.

In his absence, Kotoko have options in Justice Blay and Sherif Mohammed to fill the boots of the skipper at the base of the midfield.

The Porcupine Warriors have are gone two seasons without beating Chelsea in Berekum and would want to end the winless run on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Asante Kotoko, who are in pursuit of a back-to-back league triumph are currently sitting five points behind leader Aduana Stars.

The Reds are 4th on the Ghana Premier League standings with 39 points after 25 matches into the campaign. Whereas Berekum Chelsea occupy the 8th position with 34 points.

EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Related Articles: