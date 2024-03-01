Richard Boadu scores screamer for Al Ahly Benghazi in heavy win against Al Tahaddi

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu scored with an outstanding effort on Thursday to help Al Ahly Benghazi hammer Al Tahaddi 3-0 in the Libyan Premier League.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder has, in the last few games, established himself as an important player for his new club.



Richard Boadu featured in his preferred midfield role when Al Ahly Benghazi hosted Al Tahaddi.



In the Round 13 encounter of the Libyan Premier League, the hosts scored the opening goal just three minutes into the first half thanks to a strike from Boubacar Traore.



That goal separated the two teams at halftime, with the visitors believing that a comeback in the second half was possible.

After recess, Al Ahly Benghazi had to fight to protect the lead until the last few minutes of the contest.



In the 88th minute, Ghana’s Richard Boadu scored with a wonderful equaliser to double the lead for his team and give them breathing space.



In added time, Hammadi Jadallah also scored to seal a 3-0 win for Al Ahly Benghazi against Al Tahaddi.



