Richard Commey apologises to Ghana Boxing Authority over unfortunate comment

Former IBF Lightweight Champion, Richard Commey

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion, Richard Oblitey Commey, has made a formal apology to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for his unfortunate comment.

Commey in a recent interview made statements about the association which were deemed contrary to what exactly transpired as witnessed by many.



In an apology letter, Richard Commey said that his comments were inappropriate and offensive.



He added, “There are certain things that I am unhappy with and on my return to Ghana along with my team we will deal with them in the correct way.”



Commey, who recently staged a return into the ring after a year off boxing, earned a round-6 knockout over his Dominican opponent Jackson Marinez on February 13th.



Read by Ricard Commey’s letter below:



Dear All:

It has come to my attention that in a recent interview I may have caused offence to the GBA and others in the boxing fraternity by using certain words which now I realize were inappropriate.



I wish to apologize to the GBA and to all concerned. I realize that in my position as a role model to many I have to be mindful of my actions.



In future I will refrain from airing certain views in public and deal with them diplomatically and appropriately. There are certain things that I am unhappy with and on my return to Ghana along with my team we will deal with them in the correct way.



Yours sincerely,



Richard Commey