Richard Commey could have been banned for more than two years - GBA

Richard Commey was banned for denigrating members of the GBA

The General Secretary of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Patrick Johnson, has noted that the outfit would have handed Richard Commey more than two years ban if not for his apology.

Speaking to Rainbow Sports, he said the boxer denigrated members of the GBA with his unfounded allegations, insults and description of the executives as wee smokers.



The body GBA says the ban was issued after the boxer made false accusations against its executives in a media interview.



The boxer in a recent interview with a social media channel Kpanlogo Mashi TV in February made “false accusations and disparaging remarks” about its Executives and even though the boxer later apologised for his comments the sanctioning body for professional boxing in Ghana insist his apology was half-hearted and not contrite, ” the GBA said in a statement.



The GBA said it banned the boxer after he appeared before the GBA Disciplinary/Arbitration Committee on March 31, 2021.



“We refer to the proceedings of the Ghana Boxing Authority Disciplinary/Arbitration Committee Session held on Wednesday the 31st day of March, 2021 at which you appeared in response to the Summons to show cause why you should not be sanctioned for the false accusations and disparaging remarks you made about the GBA Executive in the interview you recently granted Kpanlogo Mashi TV in the United States of America. Notwithstanding the seriousness of your misconduct the GBA took cognisance amongst others of your admission of guilt, the apology you rendered (albeit half-hearted and not contrite) as well as the intervention of Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II the Ga Manste in mitigation of your sentence,” the letter read.

“For your sanction, the GBA hereby imposes on you a total ban from all GBA organised functions and related activities for a period of two (2) years commencing the 31st day of March 2021. It is hoped that the haughty and arrogant posture that you have adopted towards fellow members of the Boxing fraternity in recent times will cease in the aftermath of this decision”.



Justifying the ban, the General Secretary said the boxer could not provide any evidence for his allegations when he was given the opportunity.



He said the boxer goofed and has been punished for his actions.



The decision to ban him for two years he added was a collective one from the disciplinary committee of the GBA.



He said the boxer and his manager have received copies of the decision reached by the GBA.