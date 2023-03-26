Richard Commey suffers Round 11 TKO defeat to Jose Ramirez

Ramirez knocked down Commey twice in the fight to earn a win

Ghanaian boxer, Richard Commey suffered a Round 11 Technical Knockout [TKO] defeat to American boxer, Jose Carlos Ramirez in their WBC Super Lightweight eliminator in California, USA on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The two-time Olympic champion knocked down Commey twice in the fight to earn the win and inch closer to a world title shot.



Ramirez set the bout rolling with powerful shots which left Commey in a very difficult position after the first round. Commey kept on holding on to his right hook in Round 2 as the American kept firing his persistent punches.



There was a sigh of hope in Round 3 when Commey switched up the fight scoring big points with his right hand. Despite the shots from Commey, Ramirez remained relentless as he kept on the pressure and gave little room for the Ghanaian to land a clean punch. The 28-year-old walked into a combo of punches from Commey which forced Ramirez to clinch Commey to the ropes.



Following a good show in Rounds 4 and 5, Commey was unable to keep up and Ramirez came in all guns blazing with some good shots at the former IBF champion. The latter rounds were not actioned packed as both fighters looked fatigued.

However, in the 11th round, a right hook dazed Commey and dropped him to the ground. The 36-year-old was able to beat the referee’s count but was not the same after. Commey nearly fell off the ring when he clinched Ramirez after escaping his right hook.



With Commey looking to have recovered from his setback, the Ghanaian threw his right hand which was swerved by Ramirez who responded with a left hook to the body of Commey.



Commey went on his knee after the hook and was unable to beat the ten count this time making the referee end the bout.



Commey has now lost 5 times in his career and has not won a bout in his last three since February 2021. He lost to Vasiliy Lomachenko, managed a draw with Pedraza and has now lost to Ramirez.