Richard Commey well prepared to face Ramirez – Manager

Michael Amoo-Bediako Snr, the manager of Richard Commey says the boxer is well prepared ahead of his bout against Jose Ramirez in Fresno, California on March 25.

The former IBF lightweight champion has not won in his last two bouts against Vasyl Lomachenko and Jose Pedraza going into this fight.



This is the second time Commey will also be fighting an opponent at 140 pounds.



The 35-year-old is looking forward to winning another world title and this fight will be crucial to his ambition.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy Sports from his base in the United Kingdom, the Chief Executive Officer of Streetwise Promotions gave an update on the preparation of his boxer ahead of the bout.



On Preparation



According to him, Commey has the best sparring mate as he prepares for the fight against Ramirez.

“Preparation is going fine; he is training hard and diligently.” A lot of sparring partners



Everything is going well and according to plan.



Age Factor



Age factor is not a problem going into the game against Ramirez. Literally, He recently went through a 10-round fight with Pedraza. Richard is capable of withstanding anything. The problem is can Ramirez withstand what Commey brings to him.



“The advantage comes when you are regularly fighting, which Richard Commey has that advantage over Jose Ramirez because he has fought in over a year. It is a very exciting bout for the fans and once again he is heading a top event that will be aired on US TV ESPN which is an incredible achievement for a Ghanaian to be headlining on regular basis and its testament to Richard’s professionalism”.



Ramirez fighting in his home City

“When you fight anywhere outside Ghana, it’s always going to be hostile to Richard Commey. You don’t think about that. Richard won a world title at Dallas and defended it in San Antonio so it doesn’t matter to Richard. When he gets into the ring it’s him and the two people, and referee. He is always hostile. You don’t get the opportunities to fight world titles in Ghana. That is why we need to raise the profile of Ghanaian boxer so then we can get our boxers who get to this level fight in unhostile territory”



On Jose Ramirez being the favourite



“Jose Ramirez is the favorite because he is new in this territory. He has only fought once in this weight against Pedraza.



Richard’s corner is very experienced; they have been in a lot of world title fights”.



The former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion is looking forward to land a title shot at the WBC Super lightweight championship with a win over Ramirez.