Sports News

Richard Kingson explains why local goalkeepers are underperforming

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson has revealed why goalkeepers in the local league have been struggling.

He says the lack of consistency in the local game is a factor citing the past three seasons where there has either been no football or the season was truncated half way as an example.



There have been countless setbacks in the last three seasons which starter from the Anas Aremeyaw Anas no 12 documentary which led to the suspension of Ghana football indefinitely.



When football returned, the recent coronavirus among others also led to another suspension of the sport in the country.



According to Kinsgon the performance of goalkeepers in the country is below par adding most of them do not prioritize personal training.

"The inconsistencies that had rocked the GPL is a major factor that has reduced the performance of goalkeepers in Ghana."



"Some of the goalkeepers do not make time to personally train themselves to lift their game. Unfortunately, a lot of people do not respect the goalkeepers' role in a team", the 45-year old told Angel 102.9 FM in an interview.



Kingson played at two FIFA world cups in 2006 and 2010 while also playing for the likes of Birmingham City, Wigan among others in the English Premier League.



Locally he played for Great Olympics and also at several AFCON tournaments.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.