Richard Kingson insists he has no dream to coach Black Stars

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson

Former Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson has ruled out the Black Stars coaching job as he set his sights on moving to the highest level in his coaching career.

Kingson, a member of the Black Stars squad that qualified for its maiden FIFA World Cup tournament in 2006 served as the goalkeeper’s trainer during Kwasi Appiah’s reign.



But according to the former Blackpool and Wigan Athletic shot-stopper, his dream is not to coach the Black Stars but to move to the highest level to manage either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the near future



The 42-year-old insisted that the Black Stars isn't his ultimate target in coaching.

"From day one, I knew I had that prowess in me to become a coach so I use to learn from lots of coaches that I worked with."



"My dream is not to coach the Black Stars one day because is just like coaching a second or third division side. I want to coach to the highest level; I'm targeting Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future."



Richard Kingston capped 90 times for the Black Stars between 1996 and 2012 and was part of the squad that made history during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.