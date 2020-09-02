Sports News

Richard Kingson is my all-time best goalkeeper - Mutawakilu Seidu

Goalkeeper, Mutawakilu Seidu

Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu has revealed that he rates former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson highly than Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer and Juventus shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon.

Speaking to Awake Television the former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper said



“My all-time best goalkeeper will be Richard Kingson,”

“For Manuel Neuer and Buffon they have all the facilities and environment and that is why they are still playing. But for me, Richard Kingston on is my all-time best goalkeeper (over Neuer, Buffon, etc),”



“Olele did well with the national team and for a Black goalkeeper to play outside for so many years I think he did well,” he concluded.

