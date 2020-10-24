Richard Kingson is the best Ghanaian goalkeeper ever – Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has showered praises on goalkeeper Richard Kingson, describing the former Ghana number one as the best shot-stopper in the history of Ghana football.

According to Muntari, Olele, as Richard Kingson is affectionately called, should be celebrated a lot more for his exploits for the nation.



Speaking as a guest on the McBrown's Kitchen show which airs on UTV, Muntari said his success as a footballer was not only because of his hard work but also because he had amazing colleagues to look up to.



“I almost joined Galatasary after my exploits with Inter Milan but the move didn’t happen. Gala is a huge club. I think Sam Johnson played there and senior (Augustine) Arhinful too. And Olele Kingson as well. For me, Olele is the best goalkeeper ever in Ghana and the world. If you succeed in life, of course, it has to do with the blessings of God and hard work but the teammates you have around you can play a huge part in whether you are going to be successful.”



Muntari and Richard Kingston played in two FIFA World Cups- the 2006 and 2010 editions – in Germany and South Africa respectively.



Richard Kingson had a stellar career abroad. He enjoyed four years in the English Premier League, representing Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and, most notably, Blackpool.

He’s a legend in his homeland of Ghana, having amassed 90 caps for the Black Stars including the 2006 and 2010 World Cup campaigns.



He was also part of the side that finished runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010.



Watch Muntari speaking glowingly about Kingson in this interview from the 37th minute.



