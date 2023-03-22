0
Richard Kingston still at post as Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer - Ghana FA

Richard Kingston.jpeg Richard Kingson

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana FA has debunked media reports that new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has requested for Richard Kingson to be replaced as goalkeepers’ trainer of the team.

Initial media reports claimed that the Ghana Football Association had settled on ex-Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey, for the role at the expense of Kingson.

However, the FA says there is no merit to the rumour.

Speaking during the unveiling of Chris Hughton as new Black Stars coach in Kumasi on Monday, the Communications Director of the FA, Henry Asante said “ we have not made any changes to the team that went to the World Cup. There have been some additions but Kingson is still the goalkeepers’ coach.”

The former Blackpool goalie will now join Hughton and two assistant managers, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, as the Black Stars' new technical team until December 2024.

Richard Kingson has served the Black Stars in the role for four years. He is now set to work under his sixth manager since his first appointment in 2018.

He is set to resume work with the technical team on Monday as the Black Stars kickstart their preparations for the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Ghana will first host Black Antelopes on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
