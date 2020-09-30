Richard Nartey is on trials at Premiership side Burnley FC

Defender Richard Tettey Nartey

Former Chelsea FC youth player defender, Richard Tettey Nartey, is currently on trials at Premiership outfit Burnley FC.

The Ghanaian was released by Chelsea in July 2020 after he was overlooked for the right-back options for the season.



The 22-year-old defender is on a 14-day trial with Burnley and was a prominent feature in the Burnley U-23 side against Newcastle in the Premier League 2 on 25 September.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Lancashire side is impressed with Nartey's output and is ready to hand him a three-year contract.

Nartey spent last season on loan at Burton Albion in the English League One where he made 25 appearances.



Nartey was born in London to a Ghanaian father and an English mother making him eligible to represent either England or Ghana.