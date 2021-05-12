Richard Ofori, Baba Iddrisu, Alexander Djiku and Tariqe Fosu return to Black Stars squad

Ghana is scheduled to play against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat

Several key players have returned to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming international friendlies next month.

The Black Stars will play Morocco and Ivory Coast next month in place of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 complications.



Ghana is scheduled to play against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat before taking on Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.



However, Richard Ofori, Baba Iddrisu, Alexander Djiku and Tariqe Fosu who all missed the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome have all returned to the squad.



Below is the full squad



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)



Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)

Right-back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)



Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)



Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca)



Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)



Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland)



Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).