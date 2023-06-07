0
Richard Ofori agrees to extend contract with Orlando Pirates - Reports

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has reached an agreement to extend his stay with Orlando Pirates, according to recent reports.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Wa All Stars (now known as Legon Cities), had previously turned down four contract renewal offers from the club as they fell short of his expectations.

However, after a lengthy meeting between Ofori and the club's top officials on Tuesday, June 6, a breakthrough was achieved, and the player has finally agreed to a new deal.

Sources indicate that Ofori will soon put pen to paper on a fresh three-year contract, which not only secures his future with the club but also includes an improved salary package.

The talented goalkeeper made the move to the Sea Robbers from Maritzburg in 2020 and has since established himself as their first-choice keeper.

Unfortunately, injuries have limited Ofori's playing time this season, resulting in only 10 appearances for the club. Nevertheless, he has made a significant impact, managing to keep five clean sheets while conceding just six goals.

