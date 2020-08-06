Sports News

Richard Ofori aiming to finish PSL season on a high note

Goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, says he is hoping to finish on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on a high note after the return of the PSL.

PSL football is set to return this weekend following a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions placed on sport, and football in particular.



Maritzburg, who currently occupy the fifth spot on the league log will re-start their campaign against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium next Sunday.



“The team is very strong and solid because we have been training individually during the lockdown but we need to start smart because of match fitness, and hopefully finish the season in a good position," he told the official club website.

“Of course, we can finish the season strong because we are highly motivated after our great start to the season.



"We have worked very hard since the start so we shall finish strong," he added.

