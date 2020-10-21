Richard Ofori aims successes with new club Orlando Pirates FC

Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori aims at chalking success with Orlando Pirates after sealing move from Maritzburg United.

Ofori sealed his move to the Soweto giants on Tuesday after signing a three-year contract.



The Ghana number one believes he and his new teammates can achieve success for the club when they work together as a unit.



"Every player wants to play for a big club in the World. I am here to work but I can't do it alone. We need to move as a team." Ofori said.



"I am very happy to be part of this club and will make sure this season and the subsequent year's everything will be a success."

The 26-year-old has been one of the best goalkeepers in the South African top-flight since he joined Maritzburg in 2017 from Wa All-Stars.



Ofori was nominated for the best goalkeeper award of the 2017/2018 season along with Denis Onyango and Itumeleng Khune.



He also put in excellent performances the following as helped Maritzburg to escape relegation during the playoffs.



Ofori kept 11 clean sheets in 28 matches last season helping the Team of Choice to finish 7th on the league standings.