Richard Ofori could return from injury in time for AFCON qualifier doubleheader

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has been thrown a lifeline after it was revealed that first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori could recover from his injury in time for Ghana’s doubleheader in the AFCON qualifiers later this month.

According to Finder Sports sources, the injury the goalkeeper sustained is not serious enough to prevent him from joining up with the senior national team.



Ofori picked up an injury in Orlando Pirates’ game against ES Setif on Wednesday night and is a doubt for the upcoming AFCON Qualifiers.



The former WA All Stars goalkeeper was stretched off in Orlando Pirates’ CAF Confederation Cup game against ES Setif in Accra.



The Ghanaian international goalkeeper was subbed off for Siyabonga Mpontshane on the 15th minutes.



The extent of the injury is not yet known but he is expected to recovery ahead of Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against South Africa on March 22.

This will mean that Ghana national team head coach CK Akonnor will rely heavily on Razak Abalora and Eric Ofori Antwi if his first choice Richard Ofori doesn’t return on time.



Already, the technical team of the Black Stars is contemplating on the possibility of playing against South Africa and Sao Tome without the foreign contingent of the squad due to the reluctance of clubs in Europe to release their players to national teams.



Ghana needs at least three points from the two games to qualify for the next edition of the AFCON.



The Black Stars play away to South Africa on March 25 and against Sao Tome on March 28.