Richard Ofori's Orlando Pirates win the NedBank Cup in South Africa

Orlando Pirates FC goalkeeper Richard Ofori and his side have won the NedBank Cup tournament in South Africa.

The Ghanaian international and his teammates had to come from behind to defeat Sekhukhune and win the championship.



With a superb strike, Sibusiso Vilakazi scored the opening goal of the final to make it 1-0 to Sekhukhune United just twelve minutes into the game.



Tapelo Nyongo equalized for the Buccaneers just before halftime with a calm and well-converted penalty kick.



Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the game-winning goal for Orlando Pirates late in the game, giving RichardOfori and his teammates the victory.

Ofori signed a three-year contract with the Orlando Pirates on October 20, 2020. Ofori joined Pirates from Maritzburg United. He appeared in MTN 8 tournament matches with the Orlando Pirates.



In the final match, he started in goal as the Pirates won the title and broke their six-year trophy drought.



They beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2–1 to win the trophy.