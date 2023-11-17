7
Richard Ofori starts as Chris Hughton names Black Stars line up for Madagascar game

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has named a strong lineup to face Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The manager has switched from his usual 4-2-3-1 shape to a 4-4-2 setup with Richard Ofori in post for the first time since 2021.

For the back four, Alidu Seidu starts on the right with Daniel Amartey and Nicholas Opoku as the centre pair with Gideon Mensah on the left.

Salis Abdul Samed and Baba Idrissu are the double pivot while Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew occupy the flanks.

Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams play together for the first time with both leading the attack.

The game will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 16:00 GMT kickoff time.

Line up in full

Richard Ofori

Alidu Seidu

Gideon Mensah

Nicholas Opoku

Daniel Amartey

Baba Idrisu

Abdul Samed Salis

Kudus Mohammed

Jordan Ayew

Antoine Semenyo

Inaki Williams



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
