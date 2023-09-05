Richard Ofori still absent as Black Stars players arrive in Kumasi ahead of final AFCON qualifier

Some of the Black Stars arriving at the Kumasi Airport

Twenty-three players on Tuesday, September 5, arrived in Kumasi ahead of their much-anticipated Ghana versus Central African Republic clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The team had their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 4 before they jetted off from their Alisa Hotel camp in Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, September 5.



However, the team number has doubled to 23 as Crystal Palace Jordan Ayew and Orlando Pirates Richard Ofori are the only absentees.



The team boasts of skipper Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Paintsil, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nicholas Opoku, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Abdul Samed Salis, and Ransford Koningsdorffer.



Other are Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Abdul Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Alexander Djiku.



The rest are Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari and Jonathan Sowah.



However, the team will train later today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before holding a presser with the media on Wednesday, September 6.

To advance to the tournament, the four-time champions will need to avoid a defeat at a location known as a fortress.



Ghana has won twice and drawn three times in their past five qualification games, gaining nine points to Angola’s eight and CAR’s seven, respectively.



This suggests that every team in Group E of the qualifiers—with Madagascar excluded—has a chance of competing.



The game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.







Ghana Black Stars arrive in Kumasi ahead of crucial AFCON qualifiers game against Central African Republic



