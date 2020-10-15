Richard Ofori to arrive for Pirates medical

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori is expected to arrive in Johannesburg today to complete his medical with Orlando Pirates.

Ofori is expected to join Pirates on a three-year contract after reaching an agreement with the club.



The Mighty Buccaneers have already parted ways with goalkeeper Joris Delle to pave the way for the arrival of Ofori from Maritzburg United.



According to a source close to Pirates, the club has also extended it net wide in search of an international striker after failing to sign Bradley Grobler from SuperSport United.

"Ofori is leaving Pietermaritzburg today for Johannesburg. He is expected to sign a three-year contract with Pirates," the source tells KickOff.com.



"The club is also searching for a top international striker after SuperSport United decided to keep Grobler."



Justin Shonga has left the club to join Tshakhuma FC and will link up with former Pirates teammate Augustine Mulenga in Limpopo for the 2020/21 season.