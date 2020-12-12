Richard Ofori wins first trophy with Orlando Pirates in South Africa

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has won his first silverware with South African giants Orlando Pirates after they clinched the 2020 MTN 8 trophy.
Pirates beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the finals of the competition on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The Black Stars number kept the posts to ensure the Sea Robbers win the coveted trophy.
Celtic got their noses in front in the stages of the game as Siphelele Luthuli opened the scoring in the 3rd minute.
Namibia international Deon Hotto drew Pirates level in the 32nd minute before Thembinkosi Lorch got the match-winner 8 minutes into the second period from the spot.
This is the Buccaneers first silverware in six years after winning their last trophy in 2014, lifting the Nedbank Cup.
Ofori joined Pirates in the summer from Maritzburg United and has since been the number one at the club.
