Richard Osei Agyemang injured, doubtful for Ashantigold-Salitas return fixture

Defender, Richard Osei Agyemang

Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold have been dealt with a massive blow after defender Richard Osei Agyemang picked up an injury in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The miners were held to a 0-0 draw at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday by Salitas FC of Burkina Faso. The return fixture is set for this weekend in Burkina Faso.



Osei Agyemang picked a head injury after colliding with Salitas FC player Michael Batiebo and was sent straight to the hospital for some medical attention.



He was replaced by Kwame Moses.

This comes as big blow for the miners as two of their reliable centre backs Richard Osei Agyemang and Samed Ibrahim- who also got injured against Karela in their season opener likely to miss the trip to Burkina Faso for the second leg.



Ashantigold will travel to Burkina Faso for the return encounter against Salitas FC.