Richard Senanu sets sight on first eleven role at Kotoko when football returns

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu

After making full-recovery from an injury that kept him on the fringes, midfielder Richard Senanu has set his sight on grabbing a slot in the first team of Asante Kotoko when football returns.

The combative and ball-playing midfielder suffered a nasty knee injury last year while in action for the Porcupine Warriors in a CAF Confederations Cup clash against Zambian outfit Zesco United.



He has since been sidelined for months before finally regaining his full fitness, not without surgery though.



Now in good shape, Richard Senanu has said he is confident in taking back his position in the Asante Kotoko team when football makes a return.

“I strongly believe getting playing time when football bounces back although am just coming back from injury”, the midfielder told Footballmadeinghana.com.



He added, “Looking at what l was doing for the club before l got injured, even when l was on my injury bed the Coach was praying for me to bounce back quickly.



“Am certain and optimistic of getting my position back when the new season starts”.he concluded.

