Richarlison's outrageous bicycle kick for Brazil named 2022 World Cup Goal of the Tournament

Brazilian Striker, Richarlison Brazilian striker, Richarlison

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Take a look at Richarlison's superb strike for Brazil against Serbia which has now officially been named as the 2022 World Cup goal of the tournament.

WHAT HAPPENED? Playing in their first group game of the competition, the Selecao were already winning 1-0 after Richarlison put them ahead in the 62nd minute with a close-range finish.

The Tottenham forward then doubled his country's lead 11 minutes later in rather eye-catching fashion.

Indeed, the ball popped up into the air after a slightly loose first touch, allowing him to swivel suddenly, launch himself into the air, and acrobatically volley a shot into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was enough to decide the game as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0.

They then finished top of their group but later were knocked out by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals after beating South Korea in the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? The striker scored three goals in Qatar and will now return to domestic action with Tottenham although injury will keep him from playing immediately.

