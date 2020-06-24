Sports News

Richie Laryea extends contract with MLS side Toronto FC

Canadian born Ghanaian defender Richmond Laryea has extended his contract with Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

The right-back signed a new deal with the club, although the details were not disclosed as per the club policy.



“Richie has been terrific since he joined us. He played a valuable role, both for TFC, and the Canadian Men’s National Team last year,” said Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis.



“Off the field, Richie’s character and personality are tremendous. He earned this new contract in many ways, and we are excited for him, his family, and what he will bring to TFC moving forward,” he added.

The 25-year old originally signed with the club on March 21, 2019, following a successful pre-season trial, and made 28 appearances after switching from midfield to defence.



The versatile player first selected by Orlando City SC in the first round (7th overall) of the 2016 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Akron, Laryea played for Orlando City SC and Orlando City B from 2016-18.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.