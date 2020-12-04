Richmond Antwi denies going AWOL in South Africa after failed Baroka move

Ghanaian player, Richmond Antwi

Ghanaian youngster Richmond Antwi has squashed reports that he has gone AWOL in South Africa whilst on trials at Baroka FC.

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele told KickOff.com on Monday that the highly-rated youngster was failing to impress the technical team and then absconded the club suddenly while the jury was still out on him.



The 19-year-old striker has vehemently denied leaving the club without informing anyone.



Antwi arrived in South Africa about a fortnight ago for trialing at Baroka but things seem not to have gone smoothly between him and the club.



"What I can tell you is that that news the team chairman is saying is not true," Antwi told KickOff.com

"So I don't want to explain things out and others okay. I leave it to God. Don't worry bro, I leave it to God, leave him. God will open a different way bro, don't worry."



Antwi finished the 2018/19 Sudanese league as top goalscorer after scoring 19 times for Al Khartoum Watani.



He then moved to Al Merrikh in the middle of the 2019/20 season and scored seven goals in 13 matches to help them clinch the Sudan Premier League title.



Antwi parted ways with Al-Merrikh at the end of 2019/2020 by mutual termination.