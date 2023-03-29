Richmond Ayi dropped from Hearts of Oak squad for Accra Lions match after 'juju man appearance'

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi

Accra Hearts of Oak have dropped goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi from their matchday squad to face Accra Lions in their mid-week encounter in the betpawa Premier League.

The decision to drop Ayi comes after the goalkeeper he conceded three goals in their match against Karela United last weekend.



The goalkeeper turned up for the match with his face covered in white powder and got many pondering what might have inspired him to take such action.



Ayi succumbed to three unanswered goals against Karela United at the Crossby Awuah Memorial park.



Reports coming from Hearts of Oak’s camp ahead of their game against Accra Lions suggest that the Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV has summoned the goalkeeper for a meeting.

Togbe Afede XIV who is said to be unhappy with the conduct of Richmond Ayi summoned Richmond Ayi and the technical team concerning the incident.



Hearts of Oak have named a 20-man squad to face Accra Lions in their league match. The Phobians named Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi as goalkeepers for the match.



JNA/KPE