Richmond Boakye-Yiadom a target for Turkish side Samsunspor

Ghana striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has popped up on the radar of Turkish SupaLiga 2 side Samsunspor.

Boakye-Yiadom has been linked with a move away from Red Star Belgrade in the ongoing transfer window.



The striker is enduring a difficult spell under new coach Dejan Stankovic, having lost his place in the team.



With just four months left on his contract, the 27-year-old is looking for a new challenge after spending four years in the Eastern European nation.



The former Atalanta poacher is said to have attracted interest from Samsunspor after the Turkish Liga 2 enquired about his availability from the Serbian club.

He could become the second Ghanaian to join the ambitious club after Edwin Gyasi, who joined from CSKA Sofia last month.



Boakye-Yiadom had previously featured for Genoa, Sassuolo, Latina, Elche, Atalanta and other Italian clubs.



He has made 14 senior appearances for Ghana and scored six goals.

