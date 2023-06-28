1
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom joins Malaysian side Selangor FC

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Malaysia Super League club Selangor FC has officially announced the signing of Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.

His professional career began at the age of 16 with Genoa in the Italian Serie A during the 2009–2010 season.

He was born in 1993. He contributed to Sassuolo FC winning the Italian Serie B championship in the 2012–2013 season, which ensured the team's promotion to the Seria A for the first time ever. Boakye-Yiadom scored 11 goals in 32 games for the squad.

At Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, his team won the SuperLiga title for the second time in a row, in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons. During the 2018/2019 season, he helped RSB win the SuperLiga by scoring 13 goals in 15 games. Boakye has 43 goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances.

Boakye-Yiadom was also a national player of Ghana's under-20 and most recently the senior team until the 2022 season. He also played in 2 matches with the Ghanaian team at the CAF World Cup Qualifiers, helping the country qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

