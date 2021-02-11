Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s debut for Gornik ends in defeat

Striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom marked his debut for new club Górnik Zabrze on Wednesday but unfortunately suffered defeat to Rakow.

The Black Stars asset on Monday sealed a move to the Polish club on a free transfer having ended his stay at Red Star Belgrade at the end of 2020.



Today Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was handed his debut when his team played in the Polish Cup against Rakow. Although Górnik Zabrze had high hopes in the match, they did not have the men to go the distance and as a result, suffered a 4-2 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the matchday, Richmond Boakye Yiadom was a 90th-minute substitute at a time where his team had already lost the match.

With a short-term contract with Górnik Zabrze, the Ghanaian forward will hope to settle in before the next match of the team.



He is keen on making his mark in Poland and has pledged to work hard to help the team.