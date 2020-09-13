Sports News

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom suffers fresh injury at Red Star Belgrade

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghana forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom suffered a fresh injury in Red Star Belgrade’s 3-1 win over Cukaricki in the Serbian Super Liga on Friday, September, 11.

The 27-year-old picked up an injury in the opening minutes of the game and was substituted in the 6th minute. He was replaced by Vukanovic.



Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, Nemanja Milunovic were on the scoresheet for Red Star Belgrade while Milan Savic got a consolation for Cukaricki in that 3-1 win.

This is another set back for the Ghanaian international who recently recovered from an injury and was starting to get more game time under new boss Stankovic.



Boakye also suffered another setback prior to Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan in March which was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.