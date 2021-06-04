Richmond Tachie scores in promotion-chasing Borussia Dortmund II win

Richmond Tachie

Ghanaian youngster Richmond Tachie was on target for Borussia Dortmund II in their 3-1 win over SV Bergisch Gladbach as the German side took a massive step towards promotion.

Tachie, 22, opened the scoring for the Black and Yellows on 24 minutes before Dominik Wanner made it 2-0.



Tigges then got on the scoresheet just seven minutes later after taking advantage of some poor defending from Bergisch Gladbach. The away side managed to pull a goal back late on, but it wasn’t enough as the Borussia Dortmund U-23s cruised to a 3-1 win.



With Borussia Dortmund II fighting for promotion and SV Bergisch Gladbach looking to stave off relegation, both teams had a lot to play for in the penultimate game of the season.

The away side started well and caused a few early problems to the BVB II defence. But it was the Black and Yellows who took the lead, with Richmond Tachie scoring in the 24th minute after some neat play from Alaa Bakir.



The game remained tight and cagey up until the 67th minute, when Dominik Wanner made it 2-0. It was Ansgar Knauff who began the move with a lovely rabona pass to find Steffen Tigges. The striker teed up Wanner, who kept his composure from eight yards out.



It wasn’t the prettiest of performances from Enrico Maaßen’s side, who were visibly tired after playing their fourth game in ten days. But they got the job done, and now only need a point from their final game of the season to secure promotion to the third division of German football.