Ride on to Heaven where you belong - Akwaboah releases emotional song for Atsu

"Ride on brother to Heaven where you belong and you will forever be in our hearts" says songwriter Akwaboah as he pays a glowing tribute to the late Christian Atsu.

Many Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the death of Christian Atsu with posts on their respective social media pages since the footballer was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



However, Akwaboah has taken it to another level by composing a song in memory of the 2015 AFCON Player of the Tournament titled "Christian Atsu Tribute - Ride On".



The two minutes low tempo-song had Akwaboah talking about the good memories Christian Atsu gave to Ghanaians while playing for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.



Akwaboah through his words in the song believes that Christian Atsu by virtue of his good deeds will ride on to heaven to rest in the bosom of the Lord.



The video of the song featured clips of Christian Atsu in the Premier League.

Check out Akwaboah's song in the video below:















JE/KPE