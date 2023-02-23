0
Menu
Sports

Ride on to Heaven where you belong - Akwaboah releases emotional song for Atsu

Video Archive
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

"Ride on brother to Heaven where you belong and you will forever be in our hearts" says songwriter Akwaboah as he pays a glowing tribute to the late Christian Atsu.

Many Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the death of Christian Atsu with posts on their respective social media pages since the footballer was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

However, Akwaboah has taken it to another level by composing a song in memory of the 2015 AFCON Player of the Tournament titled "Christian Atsu Tribute - Ride On".

The two minutes low tempo-song had Akwaboah talking about the good memories Christian Atsu gave to Ghanaians while playing for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.

Akwaboah through his words in the song believes that Christian Atsu by virtue of his good deeds will ride on to heaven to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

The video of the song featured clips of Christian Atsu in the Premier League.

Check out Akwaboah's song in the video below:







JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: