Right to Dream Academy set to establish center in Cairo

The Right to Dream Academy in Cairo, Egypt

In a move set to elevate Egypt's football landscape, the renowned Right to Dream academy is gearing up to establish its presence in Cairo come October.

Famed for fostering the growth of top-tier talents for Ghana and nurturing players for European clubs, the academy has propelled stars like Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Majeed Waris, and Simon Adingra from Ivory Coast to prominence.



While already operational in Egypt, the academy is preparing for its official inauguration in just two months' time.



Located in the upscale area of Palm Hills in Cairo, the facility boasts state-of-the-art amenities, promising to hone the skills of promising players.



Importantly, it will also extend its arm to underprivileged youngsters across Egypt, offering them a pathway to harness their football potential.



The arrival of the Right to Dream academy is anticipated to invigorate Egypt's football landscape, potentially propelling the nation to produce some of the continent's most exceptional football talents.

With a track record of success and a commitment to nurturing both skill and opportunity, the academy's presence in Cairo promises to be a game-changer for African football.



