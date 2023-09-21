Right to Dream confirm transferring Bakary Haidara to Westerlo

The club released a statement on Monday confirming transferring Haidara to Westerlo

Ghana-based Right to Dream Academy have announced transferring young defender Bakary Haidara to Belgium Jupiler Pro League side, Westerlo.

The 18-year-old Ivory Coast internation has signed a three-year deal with the club after spending three years in Ghana.



“Last year, Haidara stepped up big time and led our team to an epic victory in the Gothia Cup in Sweden. When our main captain was out, he took charge and led us to our sixth win in the tournament. It was a defining moment for us all,” Right to Dream’s statement said.

“Fast forward to today, at 18, he is embarking on a new chapter in his career, joining KVC Westerlo after spending three years honing his skills at the academy in Ghana.



“We are delighted to see Haidara pursue his dreams, and we cannot wait to see him succeed. His determination and dedication are an inspiration to us all.”