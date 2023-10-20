Right to Dreams Academy gets $120 million investment after agreement with Mansour Group

Right to Dream Academy has produced several great names in Ghanaian football

Man Capital LLP, an investment firm and subsidiary of the Egyptian Mansour Group, has entered into a US$120 million investment agreement with Ghana’s Right to Dream football academy.

This bumper investment is expected to boost the academy’s growth in nurturing football talents, making it the single biggest corporate investment in the history of football on the African continued.



The partnership between the Mansour Group and Right to Dream Academy is aimed at fueling growth in purpose-driven approach to global football.



The partnership will among other benefits, enable the academy to expand its intake of players, both boys and girls, to develop more talent in Ghana, as well as facilitate the training of more Ghanaian coaches.



The investment will also enable the Ghanaian brand to be exported abroad, seeing the star shining brightly in Egypt through the launch of a new Right to Dream academy for boys and girls in West Cairo, replicating the successful academies in Ghana and Denmark. The investment will also support the creation of a new pro women’s team to be formed in Egypt



Commenting on the US$120 million investment, Chief Executive Officer of Right to Dream Group, Tom Vernon, stressed that he is optimistic the partnership will be the engine to his outfit realizing its fullest potential of creating a new standard of purpose-driven sports for players and clubs.

“For 20 years, Right to Dream has been using football as a platform for social change, bringing lifechanging opportunities through sport and education for children and their communities. The academy has helped to develop some of the best youth players in Ghana and is proof that there is a different way to develop elite athletes with strong education paths through purpose-driven football.



“This partnership helps Right to Dream move into the next stage of its global expansion, putting people and purpose at the center of football. Our expansion into Egypt and Europe is further evidence that Ghana can export its football values and culture not just its players,” Tom Vernon said.



He continued, “With our partners and our strong experienced team, we are hungry to do more for the growing elite sporting talent and educational achievements of children coming through our academies, to help them achieve their dreams.



Also commenting on the partnership, the Chairman and Founder of Man Capital, Mohamed Mansour indicated that his team had taken keen interest in the academy’s work and the impact on the youth, and finally decided to reach the agreement.



“I could not be prouder to be investing in and partnering with Tom and his team at Right to Dream, who are inspirational for the life-changing work they undertake with talented boys and girls across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

“We have long taken a close interest in the work they are doing and are delighted to be announcing our partnership today. We are committed to supporting communities across Africa, through our foundations and other philanthropic activities,” Mr. Mansour said.



About Right to Dream Academy:



The Academy was birthed in Ghana???????? (1999) Nima-Mamobi by Tom Vernon ????????



The Right to Dream Academy is a global football community, which includes academies, clubs, and partners with a unique philosophy and approach.



The academy offers a school educational and football training model at the highest level for students between the ages of 10 and 18 years.

The beginning was tough for the Welshman as he and his fiance rented a place in New town, Accra, where started to help kids who loved to play football in the community.



They soon registered the concept Right to Dream as a Colts club.



After some challenges and hurdles, they raised money and relocated to New Akrade near Akosombo im the Eastern region of Ghana.



In 1999, the Education arm of Right to Dream was instituted as a matter of priority by the founder.



Vodafone supported with a CSR educational - developmental seed fund and the rest is history.

The likes of Abdul Majeed Warris, David Accam, Mohammed Kudus, Manaf, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah etc are all graduates of the RtD Academy.



In 2016, the Academy sealed the outright purchase of FC Nordsjælland, thereby establishing the Right to Dream Academy in Denmark. located in Farum, just outside Copenhagen, the club is currently competing in the Danish Supaliga.



The latest and undoubtedly biggest so far in the Right to Dream Group of projects was commissioned on the 12th October 2023 with impressive new residential academy located in Badya, West Cairo.



The sprawling complex in Egypt will feature cutting-edge residential and educational facilities making it the top Football Academy in Africa and among the best in the world.