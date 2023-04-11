Rio Ferdinand hits back at Carrahger over 'Van Dijk is far better than Vidic' claim

L-R Van-Dijk, Ferdinand and Vidic

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has hit back at ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher over his claim that Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is far better than Manchester United legend, Nemanja Vidic.

According to Rio Ferdinand, Carragher's analogy of Fernando Torres torturing Vidic in Manchester United-Liverpool games is flawed because Marcus Rashford has scored more goals against Liverpool than Torres did against Manchester United.



Ferdinand admitted that his former centre pair had bad games and got sent of a couple of times against Liverpool but that does not justice Carragher's argument.



"I saw Jamie Carragher tweet something about Van Dijk being better than Vidic. I don’t know why, or why that was said or whatever.



"He mentioned [Fernando] Torres – I think Torres scored three goals in 15 games against Vidic. I think it’s a bit of a myth. I think he had a couple of dodgy moments in those games, and he got sent off a couple of times, but that’s kind of been amplified into saying he got tortured every time we played against Torres, which wasn’t the case," he said on the Vibe with Five podcast.



"Three goals in 15 games. [Marcus] Rashford I think has got six in 13 games against Liverpool, does that mean he’s tortured Van Dijk and Van Dijk can’t handle him? Because that’s what you’re saying about [Vidic], if we’re using the same methodology that we’re using for Vidic with the way Rashford is scoring goals against Liverpool, just under one every two games. I don’t know," he added.

The former Manchester United centre-back, who could not wrap his head around how Vidic entered the debate, explained the reason behind Van Dijk's poor form.



"I don’t know why Vidic’s name was thrown in there. People are hammering Virgil van Dijk about his performances this season, he’s had a bit of an off-season – which he has, and I think he’d admit that.



"It’s mad. He’s prime time as well. The problem is he had a big injury, and that injury was one where people said, “Can he come back from that injury?” Next season is going to be the telling one. He’s had this season to get himself fit, to get himself up to speed."



Jamie Carragher, in response to a tweet about Van Dijk's poor form, stated that the Liverpool man is "far better than Vidic."



“VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?" he tweeted.

He further linked Van Dijk's poor season to spell those of great defenders like Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.



“Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now."



He also argued that no centre-back in Premier League history has ever had such an impact on a team as Van Dijk.



"No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team,” he concluded.



EE/OGB