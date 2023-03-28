Road to Paris 2024: GOC sends goodwill message to Black Meteors ahead of Algeria decider

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

Source: GOC Communications

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has sent a goodwill message to the Black Meteors of Ghana ahead their final elimination encounter with Algerian U-23 side.

Currently, on an official working visit in the French capital Paris, the President of the Olympic and Commonwealth movement in Ghana, Mr Nunoo Mensah stated that the Olympic family is solidly behind the team led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko.



Ghana's last appearance at the Olympic Games was in Athens 2004 which was 19 years ago.



"On behalf of the board, executives and sports federation heads I wish you all the luck to break the jinx that has denied football an appearance in almost two decades".



I also humbly urge the passionate Kumasi crowd to turn up in their numbers and roar the team to victory at the Baba Yara sports stadium.

The Black Meteors drew 1-1 in the first leg and are slight favorites to overcome the much-fancied North Africans and qualify for the U-23 Afcon to be hosted by Morocco in June.



The Communications Director of the GOC and head of Sports at iMAX Media Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has confirmed that the match, which kicks off at 4pm local time in Ghana, will be telecast LIVE and exclusive on Max TV.



The top four placed teams at the Afcon, would automatically



qualify for the Olympics next summer in France.