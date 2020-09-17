Sports News

Roberto Landi arrives in Ghana to begin AshantiGold SC job as head coach

Italian coach Roberto Landi

Italian trainer, Roberto Landi has arrived in Ghana to begin his stint with AshantiGold SC.

The 64-year-old arrived in the country about a week ago and is under mandatory quarantine due to the Coronavirus protocols.



Landi has seven days left to complete his mandatory quarantine to be able join his new side to start preparations for the 2020/2021 season.



The former Liberia coach was appointed as head coach of the Elephants in February but left for his country due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

Once away, Landi has been reaching out to the playing body and the other technical staff via videoconferencing and online platforms with designed personal trainings.



The Obuasi-based side have confirmed their participation in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.



They also aim at competing for the ultimate when the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign starts.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.