Roberto Landi threatens to drag Ashantigold to FIFA over unpaid entitlements

Coach Roberto Landi

Italian trainer, Roberto Landi, has threatened to take Ghana Premier League side, Ashantigold to the world’s football governing body for his unpaid salaries in the past nine months.

Landi, who joined the miners in February, left the club without permission after disagreements with the management over his entitlements.



According to him, he is demanding respect from the club and has therefore referred the case to his lawyers for all his unpaid bonuses to be paid or else will refer the matter to FIFA.



“I left Ghana one week ago because I didn’t agree with the club president concerning my contract. We signed the contract on 20 February but until October I haven’t been paid. Now I have referred the case to my lawyer concerning my contract and we will head to FIFA,” he told Happy FM.

He added that: “Nobody sent me an official document to renegotiate my contract during the COVID-19 period. I want all my money and this has nothing to do with the pandemic. If it was in March or April and they sent me a notification of our salary reduction due to the COVID-19 then fine”.



“They have to respect me, I am a FIFA Pro License coach and not an amateur, I have given the case to my lawyer. If they pay me my money we can renegotiate the contract or something. It is not my problem if they are looking for a new coach.”