Rochdale AFC sign defender Kwaku Oduroh on loan

Kwaku Oduroh

English League Two club Rochdale AFC has announced the signing of defender Kwaku Oduroh on loan.

Derby County of the Sky Bet League One has loaned out Oduroh to Rochdale for the entire season.



The 20-year-old declared upon joining the team that he is eager to see what the future holds.



“I’m delighted, of course,” commented Oduroh.

“The gaffer showed a real interest and that was promising for me. We spoke a lot throughout the off-season and there was a clear plan,"



“Coming on loan, he needs to trust that I can benefit his squad and help the development of the squad. For me, as a young player, for him to show that trust in me is everything,"



“I want to show what I can do. I’ve not quite had the chance yet in my career, for one or two reasons, but I have a new opportunity and a chance to do it. I’m very excited and ready to go.”