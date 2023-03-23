0
Romanian giants CFR Cluj snap up Ghanaian youngster Razak Abdullah

Cw.png Ghanaian youngster Razak Abdullah

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Razak Abdullah has completed a move to Romanian giants CFR Cluj.

The 18-year-old joins the European club from Division One League side Hearts of Lions.

Razak Abdullah is one of the three Ghanaian youngsters signed by the Romanian club following their exploits.

The midfielder joins Gaddo Abubakar and Emmanuel Mensah as the new acquisition of the Romanian top club.

CFR Cluj intends to acquire the services of young Ghanaian players following the exploits of Emmanuel Yeboah.

The forward joined the club from Young Apostles and has established himself as a key cog to the side.





