Romeo Lavia favours Arsenal over Liverpool and Chelsea in summer transfer battle

Romeo Lavia

Belgium-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Romeo Lavia, has a preference to join Arsenal over Liverpool or Chelsea this summer, according to information obtained by FootballTransfers.

Arsenal finds itself in a three-way competition with Liverpool and Chelsea for the talented player's signature.



The primary reason behind Lavia's inclination towards Arsenal is the delay in the potential departure of Thomas Partey.



The imminent transfer of Rice from West Ham has increased the chances of Arsenal revisiting negotiations for Lavia, provided they can find a suitable buyer for Partey at an acceptable price.



FootballTransfers has reported that Lavia has a strong desire to sign with Arsenal if an agreement can be reached with Southampton.

Several factors contribute to Lavia's preference for Arsenal over their competitors.



The prospect of playing in the prestigious Champions League, the presence of Mikel Arteta as the manager, and the overall vision of the "Arsenal project" have provided the Gunners with an advantage in the eyes of Lavia and many other potential transfer targets.



Moreover, Arsenal has the financial capability to offer higher wages compared to other top English clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea during this transfer window.



However, reaching an agreement on the transfer fee with Southampton may pose a challenge. Arsenal is reportedly unwilling to meet the £50 million valuation set by the relegated Premier League team.