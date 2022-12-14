Ronaldinho, Carragher lead social media praise for GOAT Messi after magic against Croatia

Lionel Messi will play in the final of the 2022 World Cup

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Lionel Messi produced another of his many magical moments as Argentina walloped Croatia to qualify for the finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The Argentine skipper scored a goal from the spot but his assist for Argentina’s third goal is what got legendary footballers, celebrities and fans talking on social media.



Messi picked the ball from a few yards from the center circle and took on Croatian defender Gvardiol who looked to have checked him out until two dummies left him in the shadows of Messi who fed the ball to Alvarez who tapped it home for his second and Argentina's third of the night.



Messi’s performance on the night won him the Man of the Match award, his fourth of the tournament and social media users could not have enough of him.



The social media praise was led by legendary Liverpool centre back, Jamie Carragher who tweeted ‘Messi’ with a symbol of a goat.



Luka Modric who was Messi’s opponent on the night also could not hide his admiration in the post-match interview as he wished him well in the final and hoped that he wins the trophy to cement his status as the best player.

Modric is quoted to have said “I hope Lionel Messi wins this World Cup, he is the best player in history and he deserves it.”



His performance also won him the applause of Brazilian and Barcelona great, Ronaldinho, who was captured in the stands applauding Messi after he scored the penalty.



Messi is believed to be having a last dance at the World Cup and will hope to bow out with the trophy when Argentina meet either of Morocco or France in the final of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022.





