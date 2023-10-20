Ronaldo 1st, Messi 2nd: Full list of top ten highest-paid footballers in the world

Lionel Messi(L) and Cristiano Ronaldo(R)

Al Nassr' and Inter Miami superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still the highest earners in football despite being at the twilight of their careers and playing outside Europe.

While the Ronaldo and Messi dominance continues, Mbappe, who looked to take over from the two, has dropped on the latest Forbes' highest-paid players in 2023.



Below is the list of highest-earning players in 2023



Cristiano Ronaldo



Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with total earnings of $260 Million. A chunk of the money comes from on the field where he earned $200 million this year and $60 million off the field.



Lionel Messi

Messi's move to Inter Miami has seen him retain the second position on the list with a total of $135 million.



$65 million of the total amount is earned on the field through his wages while $70 million is earned off the field through paid partnerships and others.



Neymar



Brazil's all-time top scorer, Neymar Jr has overtaken his former teammate Kylian Mbappe with $112 million in earnings after his move from Paris Saint-German to Al Ahly in Saudi Arabia.



He earns $80 million on the field and $32 million off the field.

Kylian Mbappe



Mbappe has dropped to fourth with a sum of $110 million in earnings in 2023. The Paris Saint-German man could earn more if he signs a new deal in the next few months.



He currently earns $90 million on the field and $20 million off the field.



Karim Benzema



Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema is fifth on the list earning $100 million on the field and $6 million off the field, amounting to $116 million.

Erling Haaland - $58 million



Mohamed Salah - $53 million



Sadio Mane - $52 million



Kevyn De Bruyne - $39 million



Harry Kane - $36 million

Robert Lewandowski - $34 million



EE/KPE



