Ronaldo, Messi at the same level - Tariq Lamptey refuses to settle GOAT debate

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey, has said that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the same level when it comes to the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate.

The GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi have gone on for close to two decades, but many believe that the Argentine has gotten the edge over the Portuguese after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is the biggest football competition on planet earth.



Adding his voice to the debate, the Brighton and Hove Albion defender described the duo, who have won 12 Ballon D'ors combined, as two great players who have given so much to the game.



“We are blessed to see two generational players in Messi and Ronaldo and we really have to enjoy what they do."

“Both have different qualities and have worked hard to get what they have. I enjoy both and I love watching them play."



“I try to take as many lessons as I can to try and become a better player myself. I will take both of them in my team if I can,” Tariq Lamptey told Citi Sports.



Lionel Messi was named the best player after leading the Argentine national team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.