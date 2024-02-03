Sports

Sports
Ronaldo fans descend on Hazard for claiming he is a better player than Ronaldo

Hazard And Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgian and Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard

Sat, 3 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo have lambasted Belgian and Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard over the latter's claim that he is more talented than Ronaldo.

Hazard in an interview with L'equipe asserted that he is a better player than Ronaldo in terms of pure footballing talent, but Ronaldo is greater than him.

He stated that in terms of sheer talent, only football icon Lionel Messi is ahead of him.

"Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I enjoyed seeing the one in Barcelona, but less towards the end, but he is the greatest player in history. Cristiano is a greater player than me but, in terms of pure football, honestly, I don't think so," he said.

"Neymar, maybe. Afterward, not better than me but, at Real Madrid, you have the best, also in relation to their career, Benzema, Modrić they were on top, and Kroos, Kevin De Bruyne, they breathe football,” he added.

His assertion has triggered Ronaldo fans who have tagged the Belgian as a loose talker. They hold that Hazard's talent was nowhere near that of Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, some football fans have backed the former Lille man, stating that he was a better talent than Ronaldo.

Eden Hazard is rated as one of the greatest players to ever play in the English Premier League. He is also rated as one of the best dribblers of all time.

The former Real Madrid man was forced to retire at age 32 due to injuries. He played 749 games, scored 200 goals, and provided 193 assists, and won 15 trophies.

He won almost every trophy available in his club career, including Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League League among other major honours. He, however, could not win an international trophy.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is rated as the greatest player of all time. Some believe he is only behind Argentina great, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has an incredibly long list of achievements, including 5 Balon d'Or(s), 5 UEFA Champions League titles, Five FIFA Best Player awards, La Liga titles, Premier League titles, and a host of others.

