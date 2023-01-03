Ronaldo is on new mission to conquer Europe - Al Nassr declares ahead of unveiling

Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh to join Al Nassr

Former world player of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be officially unveiled by his new club Al Nassr FC today, January 3.

The Portuguese national team skipper arrived in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia on Monday evening for the much-awaited ceremony.



The club declared in a tweet that Ronaldo having conquered Europe is on a new mission to conquer Asia. "After conquering Europe. The iconic star is on a new mission to conquer ASIA!" Al Nassr captioned a tweet accompanied by photos of Ronaldo's arrival at the airport.



Ronaldo is for the first time in decades going to ply his club football outside Europe.



The major details of his recordbreaking contract shows that the Portuguese skipper will receive the biggest salary ever in football.



The agreement valid for two-and-half years will run till June 2025 with total salary close to €200m - which comes up to $75 million per year, but this includes commercial deal.

The club posted the news of his signing on their social handles late Saturday, Decmeber 30, 2022.



It was accompanied by two photos of Ronaldo and a club official with his number 7 shirt.



The caption read: "History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home."





