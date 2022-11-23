Ronaldo reacts to Manchester United contract termination

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo

English Premier League giants, Manchester United have announced the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s with immediate effect.

This comes on the back of Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he spoke about how unhappy he was at the club and he had ‘no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.



"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect."



"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," part of Manchester United's statement read.



Ronaldo reacted to Manchester United by confirming that it was a mutual decision between the two parties while stating that "it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge".

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early."



"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge."



Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in the camp of Portugal and is preparing for their first Group H game against Ghana at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 24 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.